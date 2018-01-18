Jay Ajayi still motivated by Dolphins trade

Getty Images

Even though he’s about to play in the NFC Championship Game, it’s clear that his days in Miami are still in the back of Jay Ajayi‘s mind.

The Eagles running back admitted the October trade that sent him to Philadelphia was motivation for him.

Asked if he was out to prove the Dolphins wrong (amid reports he was a locker room cancer), Ajayi replied: “Yes.”

“I don’t think it will be redemption until I win the Super Bowl,” Ajayi said, via Matt Lombardo of NJ.com. “If we can get that done, then I’ll have my redemption.”

Ajayi’s other concern at the moment is ball security. He bounched back from an early fumble against the Falcons and finished with a solid 15 carries for 54 yards — yards that will be much tougher to come back against the Dolphins.

“I feel like I played poorly,” Ajayi said. “Obviously the fumble on the first carry, I can’t do that in a big game. I dropped a pass. I feel like I could have executed better. It was a great team win today, a lot of my teammates picked up the slack, defense stepped up, other running backs made some big plays. I just think coming in next week, I need to play better.”

If he does and he ends up in Minneapolis for the Super Bowl, some of those worries about his days with the Dolphins will fade from memory.