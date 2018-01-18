Joe Berger will make final decision on his future after the season

Vikings offensive guard Joe Berger still anticipates this being the end of the line for him, but he sounds slightly less sure than he did even a month ago.

The 13-year veteran said Thursday that he would wait until the offseason to make a decision on his future.

“My thought is that this is it, but I’m not going to try to make that decision now in the middle of all this,” Berger said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “That will be a decision I make this offseason, if anybody even wants me back. We’ll make that decision, March, April.”

Berger considered retiring after last season, but the Vikings’ signing of Mike Remmers convinced him to return.

“I love playing next to Mike,” Berger said. “I’m kind of bummed that he’s a guy away from me now, but that’s what we need to win.”

Berger starts at right guard. Remmers started at right tackle most of the season before moving to left guard last week.

4 responses to “Joe Berger will make final decision on his future after the season

  1. Berger has been invaluable over the last 3 seasons. He’s the one constant the team has depended on with his ability to play Center when needed and play both guards. He’s a better guard than center and with Elflein playing Center this year makes him even more effective. He’s done great work but it isn’t done yet. Hopefully he’ll come back next year for the victory tour.

  2. As improved as the Viking OL has been this year, it could still use some upgrading this offseason, especially if Berger retires. Berger has been the one constant over the past few years, and he will be missed if he leaves.

  3. That would be a HUGE loss. If he stays ONE more year it would let the Vikes maintain their line better. That is unless Tradser Rick doesn’t have his head up…..there and use the 1st pick on a QB, 2nd on a Receiver, 3rd on a Corner 4th on a Linebacker and 5th and on any linemen!! like usual!
    It is going to take multiple early picks to keep both O and D lines competitive! This crap of Drafting the Big guys late and developing them has proven unsuccessful!

  4. I still think it’s noteworthy that Keenum is not considered good enough to sign to a contract unless and until he wins a SuperBowl. Harsh.

