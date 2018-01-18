Joe Berger will make final decision on his future after the season

Getty Images

Vikings offensive guard Joe Berger still anticipates this being the end of the line for him, but he sounds slightly less sure than he did even a month ago.

The 13-year veteran said Thursday that he would wait until the offseason to make a decision on his future.

“My thought is that this is it, but I’m not going to try to make that decision now in the middle of all this,” Berger said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “That will be a decision I make this offseason, if anybody even wants me back. We’ll make that decision, March, April.”

Berger considered retiring after last season, but the Vikings’ signing of Mike Remmers convinced him to return.

“I love playing next to Mike,” Berger said. “I’m kind of bummed that he’s a guy away from me now, but that’s what we need to win.”

Berger starts at right guard. Remmers started at right tackle most of the season before moving to left guard last week.