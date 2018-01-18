Michael Floyd misses practice with an illness; Adam Thielen limited

Posted by Charean Williams on January 18, 2018, 3:55 PM EST
Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen returned to practice Thursday on a limited basis. He missed Wednesday’s work with a low back injury.

Thielen called himself “good” after sitting out Wednesday.

Receiver Michael Floyd missed practice Thursday as the Vikings added him to the injury report with an illnesss. Floyd is expected to play Sunday, Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports.

Floyd played only five snaps against the Saints, and Case Keenum threw incomplete the only time he targeted Floyd.

The rest of the team’s injury report stayed the same.

Nose tackle Shamar Stephen (back, ankle) remained out of practice. Safety Andrew Sendejo (concussion) and cornerback Mackensie Alexander (rib) remained limited.

Safety Anthony Harris (knee) and center Pat Elflein (shoulder) continued to be full participants.

5 responses to “Michael Floyd misses practice with an illness; Adam Thielen limited

  1. Im sure Thielen will be very close to 100% on sunday. Theyre obviously being cautious with him to make sure hes well rested and ready to go, as they should.

  3. Sendejo’s status should be a pretty good indication of how serious the league takes the concussion protocol and player safety. I’m pretty sure that anyone who get’s knocked out like he did should take at least a full week off before even thinking about playing. I’m not a doctor, but I did stay at a Holiday Inn express last night.

  4. The Vikings’ chances are greatly improved if Thielen and Sendejo are able to play. Floyd has been mostly a disappointment all season. The others are obviously helpful if they can play, but easier to work around if they have to do so.

  5. coachkilla6 says:
    January 18, 2018 at 4:41 pm
    Once again, the excuse generator will be fired up on all cylinders come Monday morning.

    Phi – 24
    MN – 17

    ***

    Question, the Eagles have scored two offensive TD’s since 12/25. What’s your thinking in that they would suddenly put up 24 on the #1 Defense?

