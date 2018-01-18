Michael Floyd misses practice with an illness; Adam Thielen limited

Getty Images

Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen returned to practice Thursday on a limited basis. He missed Wednesday’s work with a low back injury.

Thielen called himself “good” after sitting out Wednesday.

Receiver Michael Floyd missed practice Thursday as the Vikings added him to the injury report with an illnesss. Floyd is expected to play Sunday, Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports.

Floyd played only five snaps against the Saints, and Case Keenum threw incomplete the only time he targeted Floyd.

The rest of the team’s injury report stayed the same.

Nose tackle Shamar Stephen (back, ankle) remained out of practice. Safety Andrew Sendejo (concussion) and cornerback Mackensie Alexander (rib) remained limited.

Safety Anthony Harris (knee) and center Pat Elflein (shoulder) continued to be full participants.