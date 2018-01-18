Panthers promote Chase Blackburn to special teams coordinator

Getty Images

The Panthers fired special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey and promoted assistant Chase Blackburn, Alex Marvez of the Sporting News reports.

Carolina hired McGaughey as the team’s assistant special teams coach in the 2016 offseason but promoted him before the start of the season when Bruce DeHaven began his battle with cancer.

McGaughey spent two seasons as the special teams coach.

Blackburn, 34, became the Panthers’ assistant special teams coach in 2016. He played 10 NFL seasons with the Giants and Panthers, retiring after the 2014 season.