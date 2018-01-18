Pat Shurmur felt he “connected on a lot of levels” with Giants

Getty Images

Nothing can become official until after the Vikings have finished playing football this season, but the expectation is that their offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur will be announced as the new head coach of the Giants shortly after their final whistle.

As a result, Shurmur can’t directly comment about whether he’ll be making the move to New Jersey for the 2018 season but his answer to a question about the team didn’t do anything to suggest that won’t be the case.

“I thought it was a really good conversation and I felt we connected on a lot of levels,” Shurmur said, via Mark Cannizzaro of the New York Post. “I walked away saying — and I knew this going into it — that’s an iconic franchise. I walked away feeling that same amount of respect for them. When I think of them, I just have great respect for what they’ve accomplished. They’ve won through the years, the players, the Lombardi Trophies, it’s iconic in a lot of ways. I know when I was with the Eagles and we got on the bus and rode up the parkway I was looking forward to competing against them. That’s a little piece of me.”

Shurmur was the head coach in Cleveland for two years and also spoke generally about what a new head coach has to do. He noted that every new coach talks about changing the culture and that he believes “what’s important is you decide what’s right.”

Given some of the off-field issues the Giants dealt with last season, that should be an important part of Shurmur’s first year in his next job.