Raiders announce 13 coaching hires

Getty Images

The Raiders have been adding guys to their coaching staff along the way, and formalized the hires of 13 of them Thursday.

The team announced the new coaches en masse, many of whose names have already been reported.

One new name among the list is defensive line coach Mike Trgovac, who was let go as part of the defensive staff housecleaning in Green Bay. Trgovac had spent the previous nine years working there under Dom Capers, after the previous seven years in Carolina (six of those as defensive coordinator).

The release said that any “remaining staff additions will be announced at a later date,” which suggests that there could be some. They had previously announced offensive coordinator Greg Olson, defensive coordinator Paul Guenther and special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia.

The full list includes Derrick Ansley (defensive backs), Edgar Bennett (wide receivers), Tim Berbenich (quality control – offense), Tom Cable (offensive line), Nick Holz (quality control – offense), David Lippincott (linebackers), Jim O’Neil (senior defensive assistant), Dave Razzano (director of football research), Jemal Singleton (running backs), Frank Smith (tight ends), Travis Smith (quality control – defense), and Byron Storer (assistant special teams).

The list did not include Tee Martin, who interviewed for the head coaching job (sorry tried to type that with a straight face) and then for an assistant gig. They didn’t retain their other Rooney Rule interview, tight ends coach Bobby Johnson, either.