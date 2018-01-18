Report: Darrell Bevell to interview for Falcons QB coach opening

Getty Images

Falcons coach Dan Quinn was on the same coaching staff with Darrell Bevell in Seattle and there’s reportedly a chance that the two men will be working together again in 2018.

D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Bevell is set to interview for the team’s vacancy at quarterbacks coach. Bush Hamdan left that post to become the offensive coordinator at the University of Washington.

Bevell was fired as the Seahawks offensive coordinator this month after seven years in the job. He had the same role with the Vikings for five years and last served as a quarterbacks coach with the Packers in 2005.

Former Panthers quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey is also reportedly set for an interview. Greg Knapp and Jedd Fisch have also spoken to the Falcons about the job.