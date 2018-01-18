Report: Emmanuel Sanders investigated, not charged in sexual assault case

Getty Images

Broncos receiver Emmanuel Sanders was reportedly investigated for felony sexual assault in Texas but will not be charged.

A grand jury examined the case as a second-degree felony, TMZ reports. The grand jury determined on January 9 that there was not enough evidence to charge Sanders.

No details have been published about the specific nature of the accusation against Sanders.

Sanders could still face NFL discipline. Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, for instance, was suspended six games in 2017 for domestic violence even though he never faced criminal charges. It is unknown whether the NFL is investigating, but typically any time a player faced a legal investigation there would also be a separate NFL investigation.