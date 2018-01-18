Steelers announce Randy Fichtner promoted to offensive coordinator

Getty Images

A day after announcing that Todd Haley is out as offensive coordinator, the Steelers have announced that Randy Fichtner has been promoted to replace him.

Fichtner is now officially the Steelers’ offensive coordinator. The team said he will continue to coach the quarterbacks as well, perhaps in a nod to his good relationship with Ben Roethlisberger.

“I want to thank Coach [Mike] Tomlin and Art Rooney II for giving me this opportunity to be the offensive coordinator for this organization,” said Fichtner in a statement. “We have a tremendous roster, and it will be my charge to continue putting our offensive players in position to succeed and score points. We have the nucleus to be successful, and I am thrilled about the chance to lead the offense as we have already started preparing for the 2018 season.”

Tomlin hired Fichtner as receivers coach when he first arrived in Pittsburgh in 2007 and promoted him to quarterbacks coach three years later. Fichtner and Tomlin first worked together on the staff at Arkansas State in 1997.