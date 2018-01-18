Steelers announce Randy Fichtner promoted to offensive coordinator

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 18, 2018, 3:35 PM EST
A day after announcing that Todd Haley is out as offensive coordinator, the Steelers have announced that Randy Fichtner has been promoted to replace him.

Fichtner is now officially the Steelers’ offensive coordinator. The team said he will continue to coach the quarterbacks as well, perhaps in a nod to his good relationship with Ben Roethlisberger.

“I want to thank Coach [Mike] Tomlin and Art Rooney II for giving me this opportunity to be the offensive coordinator for this organization,” said Fichtner in a statement. “We have a tremendous roster, and it will be my charge to continue putting our offensive players in position to succeed and score points. We have the nucleus to be successful, and I am thrilled about the chance to lead the offense as we have already started preparing for the 2018 season.”

Tomlin hired Fichtner as receivers coach when he first arrived in Pittsburgh in 2007 and promoted him to quarterbacks coach three years later. Fichtner and Tomlin first worked together on the staff at Arkansas State in 1997.

22 responses to “Steelers announce Randy Fichtner promoted to offensive coordinator

  2. Has Tomlin or anyone else explained why when the Steelers defense gave up 45 points to the hapless Jaguars that his solution was to fire the offensive coordinator?

  3. He was the offensive coordinator at Arkansas State from 1997-2000 and then QB coach/OC at Memphis from 2001-2006. His offenses were known for being very productive. Let’s hope Tomlin can keep his hands off and learn how to manage the clock. If that happens, this could be a good fit. However, he does have one obstacle to being successful–Tomlin.

  6. Tomlin to Fichtner: “You just stay in your own lane and try to put up a few points. But no worries if you can’t, my AMAZING Steel Curtain will take care of the rest.”

  7. Good luck Randy but the Stiller faithful are agitated, and there’s no guarantee that Bell returns. This might be a plank walk.

  8. So wait, maybe Tomlin accepts that his defense will give up 40+ points per game and now expects his offense to score 50+ each game?

    If you think you are being funny ….you are a bore. If you think you are being cute…..nah. If you think you are being smart…..really?
    You know absolutely nothing about the Steelers other than you love to troll them saying really obtuse crap. Haley isn’t getting along with the franchise QB…..a normal IQ can figure that out.

    I think Tomlin made a good move here, but I hope he sits Butler down lighting a fire under his butt to get better results. His game plan against the Cheetahs was good, but not good enough to beat the refs.

  9. So to the nonsensical people wondering why the OC was fired and not the DC:

    Yes, the Steelers defense played bad against the Jaguars. They gave up 31 points (Ben’s turnovers gave up 14). But this is about more than just one game. The Steelers don’t fire people over one game, which is why they have 6 Super Bowls, more than any team any of you may cheer for.

    The offense takes up TWICE the amount under the salary cap as the defense. The offense is full of superstars, the defense had one Pro Bowler who didn’t finish the season. You’d think the offense would be much more productive with that much more of an investment right? Wrong. The Steelers defense finished 5th in the league in yards allowed, and led the league in sacks. The Steelers offense, with perhaps the best RB, WR, and offensive line in the game, with a franchise quarterback, finished 8th. When you’re investing that much more money in your offense, you expect the production to exceed the other side of the ball. It didn’t. A competent OC would wreck the league with the kind of talent the Steelers have. Haley’s playcalling hampered the offense more than it helped. That, and his many personal issues outside of football, is why he’s gone.

    Yes. Haley was the fall guy. Literally.

    Has Tomlin or anyone else explained why when the Steelers defense gave up 45 points to the hapless Jaguars that his solution was to fire the offensive coordinator?

    Haley was not fired. They did not offer him a new contract. Ben and Haley have not gotten along for several years now as Haley micromanaged everything and would only allow Ben’s input when Haley wanted it. Haley’s play calling in recent years was downright odd in certain situations. Sending 3 WRs on fly patterns on 3rd and short and running toss sweeps to the short end of the field. Ben threw 5 dimes against the Jags and that is why they scored 42 points. The new guy has already been working with Ben and he will allow him to make necessary adjustments without micromanagement. The defense is another story but the loss of Shazier was a lot bigger than most realize.

  12. Nothing good ever comes from owners kowtowing to players which is was they did here with Ben.

  13. Steelers lucky to have played mill carton QBs at right time against Houston, Indy, Green Bay, Jax (twice) and swept a very weak division. They lost to one in Chicago and the good ones in Detroit and NE ate them up. Overrated D.

    How do you fire someone who is not under contract? They moved on from Haley due to his poor relationship with the players, inability to maximize the offense and erratic playcalling and gameplans.
    Secondly the defense gave up 38 points. If you are going to make an argument at least base it on facts.
    Thirdly you don’t fire coaches based on one bad performance. Especially when, if you watch the game, the players played very poorly.

  16. Prediction 2018: 13-3 earn enough to watch the Patriots or the Jaguars(if they even get an average QB) play in the Super Bowl. But hey…Mikey Cheerleader Tomilin will “get his” $6miilion a year. By time Dan Rooney wakes up….our window will be slammed shut as Big Ben will be gone. Thanks A LOT…

  17. Baby Ben gets his bottle and Steelers’ fans have another chance to insult people who offer their honest opinions and whine about the refs. This is why so many people are looking forward to the AFC Championship between the Patriots and the Jags.

    Has anyone explained to you that teams fire coaches based on a body or work and other internal issues, not merely off the results of one playoff game? Has anyone explained to you that the long-running rift between the QB and the OC finally reached a breaking point, and required definitive action?
    Even at his age, the QB has more value to the team. Despite all the yards and points the Steelers put up, the OC has been extremely inconsistent — sometimes head-scratchingly so with regard to his play-calling at crucial moments in big games. Not just this year, but over time.
    Guess who lost the power battle?
    We can all see Pittsburgh’s defense has issues, but clearly they think they can fix their issues without letting anyone go. Time will tell if they’re right or wrong.
    I get that Patriots and Steelers fans love to take shots at one another, and with your team likely headed for the Super Bowl (again) you’re in a position to rub it in. But showing you have more than a one-dimensional understanding of the game — and I know from your many comment that you do — will improve your sarcasm and get your point across better.

    Tomlin tripped him too !

  21. Don’t you worry your pretty little head about the Steeler defense though. Mike Tomlin is a defensive wizard! Remember in his one and only year as the defensive coordinator of the Vikings when the Vikings finished dead last — as in 32 out of 32 — in the NFL in pass defense? It is no wonder the Rooney’s slam dunked him to be their new head coach. After all he “blew them away” in his interview!

