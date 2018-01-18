Tashaun Gipson only Jaguars player out of practice today

Getty Images

The Jaguars are going to have a short injury report today, but it’s still a concern.

The team announced that safety Tashaun Gipson was the only player not expected to practice today, his second straight day out with a foot problem.

Gipson said earlier in the week he’d be ready to go Sunday against the Patriots.

That would help, since he’s part of the group effort to slow down Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Jaguars offensive lineman Patrick Omameh was held out with an illness yesterday so he’s apparently better now.