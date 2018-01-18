Telvin Smith fined for taunting

Getty Images

Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith should have known it was coming the moment he stuck out his finger at Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell. Smith revealed Thursday he received his fine letter from the NFL, docking his pay for taunting.

“It was big. Like $10,000. What a point,” Smith said, via quotes distributed by the Jaguars.

Actually, it was $9,115 based on the NFL’s fine schedule for a first offense for taunting. It marked Smith’s first fine of the season and the eighth fine this season for the Jaguars, totaling $112,426.

Smith apologized for wagging his finger at Bell during a 50-yard fumble return for a touchdown in the Jaguars’ victory over Pittsburgh.

“That’s what’s crazy,” Smith said. “Let me talk to the cameras: NFL, please listen. I am sorry. I got the fine today. I apologize. I take the point back, the taunting. I’m a great player. I assure [you] from now on [I won’t do it again].”