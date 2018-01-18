Terence Newman not ready to call his best chance at a ring his last chance at a ring

Getty Images

Vikings cornerback Terence Newman has played 15 NFL seasons. This is as close as he’s come in his quest for a Super Bowl ring.

Newman, 39, could become one of the rare players to walk off into the sunset with a title.

But Newman isn’t ready to declare his best chance as his last chance.

“Let’s just say hypothetically speaking that I was able to [win a Super Bowl], then why not try to get two?’’ Newman said Thursday, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “You can look at it at both sides.’’

Newman, the second-oldest defensive player in the NFL to James Harrison, who is four months older, believes he can play at the same level at age 40. He played 28 of 68 snaps against the Saints on Sunday.

“I don’t have any problems with that,’’ Newman said when asked if he had something left for another season.

Newman went 1-7 in the postseason with Dallas, Cincinnati and Minnesota before this run.

“I feel good, just having an opportunity to keep playing,’’ Newman said. “This is the longest I’ve played [in the postseason]. It feels good, but at the same time, obviously nobody is satisfied with where we’re at. With that in mind, we’re going into [Sunday] with a purpose, and that’s to try to win the football game.’’