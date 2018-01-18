Thursday morning one-liners

AP

Jon Bon Jovi reiterated that he wouldn’t have moved the Bills to Toronto.

A look at how the Dolphins might deal with their own free agents.

The Patriots know their first priority this week is run defense.

The behind-the-scenes reasons for the Jets firing offensive coordinator John Morton.

Some Ravens veterans risk being salary cap casualties.

Taking a look at which Bengals rookie had the best season.

Browns legend Bernie Kosar is optimistic about the future of the team (bless his heart).

A Jacksonville bakery thanked Steelers QB Ben Roiethlisberger by sending him seven turnovers.

New Texans G.M. Brian Gaine knows he has to build around QB Deshaun Watson.

A look at how presumptive Colts coach Josh McDaniels has learned from his Denver days.

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone compared this week’s opponents to the New York Yankees.

A look at how two weeks of playoff action complicated things for the Titans.

The Broncos have some questions about how to handle their CB position.

The Chiefs got a mention from the Patriots coaches last week, and not a good one.

The Chargers are a rarity among top defenses.

Raiders P Marquette King nearly beat a Harlem Globetrotter at his own game.

Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith is back in the real estate game there.

A look at some potential Giants coordinator candidates.

Eagles TE Zach Ertz wants to be the man in the red zone.

Washington QB Kirk Cousins tops one list of available free agents.

A look at some of the offensive issues the Bears face.

With the Lions apparently set on a head coach, the question becomes whether they can hang onto Jim Bob Cooter.

The Packers have some WR decisions to make.

Vikings long snapper Kevin McDermott has now witnessed a pair of miracles.

The Falcons lost offensive assistant Charlie Weis Jr. to a college coordinator job.

Panthers LB Luke Kuechly‘s injury excuse for ditching the Pro Bowl is nothing serious.

Saints K Wil Lutz hit one of the most clutch kicks no one will ever remember.

Buccaneers WR DeSean Jackson on his frustrating first season with the team.

Resetting where the Cardinals are in their coaching search.

The Rams were among last year’s winners in free agency.

The 49ers contract negotiations with QB Jimmy Garoppolo could take some interesting turns.

The Seahawks interviewed an in-house candidate before hiring defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr.