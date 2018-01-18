Titans complete interview with Mike Vrabel

Posted by Charean Williams on January 18, 2018, 3:22 PM EST
The Titans announced they have completed an interview with Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel. He was the first candidate to interview after weather delayed the start of the Titans’search for the 19th head coach in franchise history.

Rams offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur and Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks also are expected to visit Nashville in the coming days.

Tennessee also could have interest in three Eagles assistants — offensive coordinator Frank Reich, quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo and defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz — but the Titans can’t interview any of them until next week.

Vrabel, who also interviewed for the Colts and Lions jobs, was a first-year coordinator in 2017. He previously spent three years as the Texans linebackers coach under coordinator Romeo Crennel after a 14-year playing career.

  2. bobthebillsfan says:
    January 18, 2018 at 3:28 pm
    Yes you would. Everynoe would be very suprised if he made a non-in-house move like that.

  A lot of names are being thrown out there for the Titans job. I'm not hearing any "retired" coaches being mentioned though. Tony Dungy retired the same year as Jon Gruden (2008), and yet Gruden is widely considered as this year's "big get." I hope the Titans would consider a proven coach like Dungy if there's even a possibility he would return to the league.

  6. tennesseeoilers says:
    January 18, 2018 at 4:14 pm

    A lot of names are being thrown out there for the Titans job. I’m not hearing any “retired” coaches being mentioned though.
    ESPN is reporting that the Titans are interested in interviewing Jeff Fisher for their vacant head coaching position, so be careful what you wish for.

