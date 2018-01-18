Titans complete interview with Mike Vrabel

Getty Images

The Titans announced they have completed an interview with Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel. He was the first candidate to interview after weather delayed the start of the Titans’search for the 19th head coach in franchise history.

Rams offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur and Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks also are expected to visit Nashville in the coming days.

Tennessee also could have interest in three Eagles assistants — offensive coordinator Frank Reich, quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo and defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz — but the Titans can’t interview any of them until next week.

Vrabel, who also interviewed for the Colts and Lions jobs, was a first-year coordinator in 2017. He previously spent three years as the Texans linebackers coach under coordinator Romeo Crennel after a 14-year playing career.