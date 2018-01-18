Titans complete interview with Steve Wilks

Getty Images

The Titans announced they have concluded their second interview for their vacant head coaching job. Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks followed Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel, who interviewed earlier Thursday.

Wilks, 48, remains a candidate in Arizona. He also interviewed with the Giants.

Wilks just ended his sixth season with the Panthers, with 2017 his first as defensive coordinator.

Rams offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur also is expected to visit Nashville in the coming days.

Tennessee also could have interest in three Eagles assistants — offensive coordinator Frank Reich, quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo and defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz — but the Titans can’t interview any of them until next week.