Titans interviews finally start today with Mike Vrabel

The Titans are finally going to get someone to come in and interview for their head coaching job.

Not because it’s a bad job, but because no one can get there because of the snow that has blanketed much of the Eastern half of the country.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Titans are interviewing Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel today to get the process started.

They’re also scheduled to talk to Rams offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur, and they need to reschedule Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks since Winter Apocalypse ’18 hit Charlotte yesterday and no one was getting out (they even closed the liquor stores).

While the weather holding up the interviews is something they can’t control, it does put the Titans in a tougher spot with whichever coach they hire. When Mike Mularkey put them in a bad spot by winning a playoff game before they fired him, it cost them two weeks, and that time is problematic in terms of their new coach building a staff. This is the time of year when assistant coaching jobs are like seats in a game of musical chairs, and many guys will grab the first one they see,