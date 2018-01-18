Tom Brady bumps media availability to Friday

AP

The Patriots have announced another change to quarterback Tom Brady‘s scheduled press conference for this week.

Brady was initially scheduled to speak to the media on Wednesday, but the team postponed that engagement because he was in with the training staff after hurting his right hand during practice. On Thursday, they bumped it back again and Brady is now scheduled to talk on Friday.

Brady took part in practice with a glove on his right hand on Thursday and the release of the injury report later in the day will reveal how much he participated.

Whether he’ll wear that glove during Sunday’s game against the Jaguars is likely to be among the questions Brady faces once he does hold the press conference, although it may not be as likely that Brady gives a definitive answer to that or any other questions about his hand.