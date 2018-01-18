Tom Brady listed as non-participant in practice

AP

During the portion of Patriots practice open to the media, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was on the field wearing a glove on the right hand that landed him on Wednesday’s injury report as a limited participant.

Brady was also wearing a helmet and the rest of his practice gear, so it may have seemed like he was destined for the same listing on Thursday’s report. That was not the case, however. The Patriots said that Brady, who was reportedly injured when a teammate bumped into him on Wednesday, did not practice at all on Thursday.

The team also announced after practice that Brady’s press conference would be delayed for the second straight day, so there hasn’t been any official word from the quarterback about how he’s feeling. Backup quarterback Brian Hoyer did speak to the media, but didn’t answer any questions about Brady’s status. He did say he felt ready to go if needed on Sunday.

Brady’s supposed to talk on Friday, which will also be the last practice day of the week for the Patriots and the day when they release injury designations for Sunday’s game. That may not provide total clarity about what’s going on this weekend, but it should shed a bit more light on where things stand.