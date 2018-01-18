Tom Brady practicing, with gloves on both hands

AP

Tom Brady survived, and he apparently has an addition to his wardrobe for the week.

Via NBC Sports Boston, Brady took the practice field Thursday wearing a glove on each hand, after suffering what seems to be a minor injury in practice yesterday.

(Of course, this could also be camouflage for the secret plan to play left-handed, such that Jaguars coach Doug Marrone wasn’t already onto it.)

Brady doesn’t typically wear gloves when he plays, so this is something we can all watch carefully over the course of the week.