Vikings built leads of 16 or more points 10 times this year

The Vikings have won 14 of 17 games this season. In 10 of those wins, they’ve built leads of 16 points or more.

It started in Week One at home against the Saints, with leads of 26-9 and 29-12 eventually becoming a 10-point final margin of victory, 29-19. In Week Three, the Vikings lead the Buccaneers at one point by 25, with the final score becoming 34-17.

In Week Eight versus the Browns in London, the Vikings turned a fairly close game into a 17-point route, winning 33-16.

After the bye, the Vikings built 17-point leads in three straight games, barely holding on to beat Washington on the road, 38-30, suffocating the Rams, 24-7, and leading the Lions 20-3 and 27-10 before a closer-than-it-should-have-been outcome of 30-23.

Since a 31-24 loss at Carolina in Week 14, the Vikings have built leads of 16 or more points in four straight games, beating the Bengals 34-7 in Week 15, the Packers 16-0 in Week Sixteen, and leading the Bears 23-7 in Week 17 (Minnesota would win, 23-10).

Despite a couple of regular-season close calls (most notably at Washington and Detroit), the Vikings hadn’t blown a 17-point lead, until Sunday. They led the Saints 17-0 late in the third quarter, but the Saints stormed back to take a late 21-20 lead before the back-and-forth that resulted in a game-winning miracle.

What relevance does any of that have on Sunday in Philadelphia? Probably not a lot. But the Vikings have shown an ability, both at home and on the road, to build significant leads this season, thanks to a defense with tremendous third-down efficiency and an offense that can move the ball quickly, when it’s clicking. And only franchise-level quarterbacks (Kirk Cousins, Matthew Stafford, and Drew Brees) have been able to take games that were on the fringe of blowout status and make them interesting.

Although Eagles quarterback Nick Foles played admirably on Sunday against the Falcons, the only franchise quarterback on the Philly roster is on injured reserve. So if the Vikings can somehow do what they’ve done in 10 of 17 games this season, the second half may not nearly be as interesting as it was on Sunday against New Orleans.