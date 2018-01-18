Vikings fans’ donations to Thomas Morstead charity tops $100,000

The best trend of the NFL postseason has been the outpouring of support from fans to players’ charities, and Saints punter Thomas Morstead is giving back to Minnesota after Vikings fans gave to his charity.

It all started after the last play of Sunday’s game, following the touchdown that thrilled Vikings fans and broke the Saints’ hearts. By NFL rule, an point-after touchdown attempt must be played after a touchdown, even if it comes with no time left and with no chance of that attempt affecting the outcome of the game. So after the Saints had already gone to the locker room and the Vikings had already taken the field to celebrate, the officials went into the tunnel and informed the Saints that the game wasn’t over and they had to put 11 players on the field for the point after.

Morstead, a punter, isn’t used to lining up on defense, but he was the first guy to volunteer to jog back onto the field. He wasn’t happy about it, but he had a job to do and he was going to do it. That impressed Vikings fans.

So Vikings fans, appreciating Morstead’s professionalism, took to social media and encouraged donations to What You Give Will Grow, Morstead’s charity for kids battling cancer. When Morstead heard about that he said that if donations topped $100,000, the charity would use the money for programs at Children’s Minnesota hospital, and that he’d personally go to Minnesota to deliver the check. As of Wednesday night, the $100,000 goal had been reached.

“Alright, Minnesota, you guys are officially ridiculous — $100,000 raised for the child life program at the children’s hospital in Minneapolis. I am totally blown away,” Morstead said in a Twitter video. “I will be there the week of the Super Bowl . . . I may be forced to root for you guys all the way through the Super Bowl. I’m just totally blown away.”

  2. Class act right there. Hope other people can learn from Thomas Morstead’s actions on and off the field. Thanks to all the Viking fans for their generous donations to a worthy cause. Go Saints!

  4. Good folks in Minnesota. Too damn cold for me to live there anymore, but I applaud their actions! Morstead has the class that his coach lacks, and then some.

  6. “The best trend of the NFL postseason has been the outpouring of support from fans to players’ charities”

    Amen. At a time when so many stories (inside and outside the NFL) are negative or celebrity gawking, great to see such a positive trend gain momentum and attention.

  7. Mitch Berger was about as close as I ever came to having a favorite punter, much less one from a different team. But after reading this, Morstead seems like the kind of guy you just have to root for.

  9. What wasn’t mentioned is that part of the reason we were so impressed with him was that he hurt his ribs making a tackle on the first punt of the day and was in agony on every punt after that. He should be the first guy to want to get to the locker room and get some relief but he was the first one back on the field for the extra point.

  13. This is a exactly how the players should have handled their protest against racial inequality and social injustices. They should have gone to ownership to deliver a video message to the fans and the players should back it up by donating to causes to improve social injustices and encouraging the fans to support it too.

    This sends a more powerful message to our kids instead of disrespecting the flag. It shows unity instead of divide.

  14. Class act on both ends. As great of a moment that this win was for Vikings fans, myself included, we realize this is a football game. A game. These freaking tough kids are dealing with cancer, which is just not fair. I feel for each and every one of them and their families. This kind of outpouring should happen more often and get attention. Kudos and SKOL.

  16. Hats off to Morestad. Guy is not only flying back to present a check, he also showed great sportsmanship when he came back to the field for the final snap even though he was banged up.

    SKOL

  20. It’s great to hear a story like this with all the negativity in world. Great job Viking fans and Morstead.

  22. dadindebt6 says:
    January 18, 2018 at 10:08 am
    Thumbs up to the Vikings fans!
    Thumbs up to Morstead!
    And prayers for all the kids and their families that this will help!
    Thanks to PFT for including the link to the charity.
    You’ve all inspired me enough to make a donation.
    A Steelers fan
    ————————————————————————————–
    Donation made!
    It takes about two minutes to complete.
    There are not a whole lot of things you can do that will help others in such a short period of time.
    I urge everyone to take those couple of minutes and make a donation to the charity of your choosing.

