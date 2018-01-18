Vikings mindful of shoe selection in Philadelphia

Posted by Josh Alper on January 18, 2018, 8:24 AM EST
Getty Images

In addition to watching tape of the Eagles offense and defense, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer has shown his team clips of another thing to keep in mind when they get to Philadelphia for Sunday’s game.

Zimmer showed clips of players slipping on the field during the Eagles’ victory over the Falcons so that they are aware of the need to make sure they’re wearing the right shoes this weekend. Wide receiver Adam Thielen said the Vikings have an “amazing equipment staff” that will be out there with them before the game making sure that everyone is making the right choice in footwear.

“You know, we play in those field conditions a lot — at Green Bay, Chicago, there’s other places where we’ve played that isn’t the best footing, so you just have to make sure you’re using the right cleats and make sure that you go out there in pregame and figure out what’s going to be the best,” Thielen said, via the team’s website. “You don’t really have concerns, you just kind of play it out and see what happens.”

As Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones illustrated in the fourth quarter of last weekend’s game, an ill-timed slip can have a big impact on a game so it’s no surprise that the Vikings are doing everything they can to ensure they don’t have any of them.

  1. I’m sure the Eagles grounds crew will take great care to have a messy sloppy field. At least the NFL will make sure it’s very green for TV though.

  4. xmatt0926x says:
    January 18, 2018 at 8:36 am
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    And if it was your team slipping on a game winning catch, you would be calling for the team to rip it up and install new stuff. And it’s not the players fault that they have a great stadium to play in.

  5. Skol Vikings honor your name… Go get that first down then get a touchdown… Fight Fight Fight Fight… Lets win this game… V-I-K-I-N-G-S!!!! Skol Vikings Let’s GOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!

  6. xmatt0926x says:
    January 18, 2018 at 8:36 am
    ——————
    They are sucking it up. They are dealing with the situation by wearing the right shoes for game day.

    What’s going to be your excuse if things don’t go phillys way on Sunday?

  7. Those look like comfortable shoes. I bet yo could walk all day in shoes like that and not feel a thing.

    My feet hurt.

  9. Can’t be too careful on these 50 degree days!

    It was in the 20’s last week, and for the record this is one of the best turfs your team will play on outdoors. It’s been well documented by other players.

    You should be more worried that our DC won’t wait until the second half to turn up the blitzes on Keenum.

    I’m looking forward to an even matched game that’s probably won by a late field goal.

  11. dayglo80 says:
    January 18, 2018 at 8:52 am
    ——————————-
    Having traveled to many opposing team’s stadiums for games, I always think it’s hillarious when teams need to design cheers for their fans and are then prompted to use them during a game! I’ve seen it in Minnesota, New Orleans, Arizona and St. Louis. Whereas places like Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, New England, New York, etc. you would never see something like that. I guess fans on the east coast don’t need prompting…or domes lol.

  13. Go Vikings! NYG, Wash. & Dallas fans are your fans this week. 🙂

    Most other divisions, eliminated teams might cheer on their div. rival, but the NFC East has no such love, especially for Phil.

  15. xmatt0926x says:

    January 18, 2018 at 8:36 am

    __________________________________________________

    Umm, I read the article three times. Didn’t see where anyone was whining. Just the coach letting the players know to be careful. Pretty sure Doug Peterson is reminding the Eagles to do the same.

  17. Codtlaws, just wondering who is Case Keenum? The second coming? He hasn’t faced a D like this all year.

    Nick Foles isn’t going to put up 21+ points and we get that here. What’s great is he may only need to get 10… check your road defense and offense. Your D gives up a solid 20 on the road, offense scores less (which should scare you) and our D gives up about 13.

    Going to be close, but whether an eagles fan or not, if you think the Vikings are THAT much better you better go learn about football.

  18. I won’t go so far as calling this game a “bye week” for the Vikings, like I do when they play my Pack (yes, I’m a stock owner). But, I expect Zimmer to make Foles look foolish and the Vikings to win by double digits.

  19. ya know, cuz the Vikings dont come from the coldest state IN THE COUNTRY with an NFL team. They dont practice out doors or anything. I live outside Philly, Philadelphians have NO clue what a Minnesota winter is like just to walk out to their cars in the morning. Give me a break with this cold weather crap…they play in Chicago and GB twice a year as well…if you lived in Minny, you’d be BEGGING for a domed team…

  20. xmatt0926x says:

    January 18, 2018 at 8:36 am

    ________________________________________________________________________________

    I didn’t see one player complaint in this post. Did you and I read the same thing?

  22. xmatt0926x says:
    January 18, 2018 at 8:36 am
    ——————–
    Other than you, who was whining? They were just pointing out it is a thing to take into consideration.

  23. The impact of a bad field is greater than just the outcome of the game. Many time a player whi slips twists, or wrenches a knee or in ankle and it affects their career. I hope they get the field in great shape and I’m sure the players will have the right cleats. But I have seen games where these things don’t happen and people get hurt.

  24. jquaste says:

    Having traveled to many opposing team’s stadiums for games, I always think it’s hillarious when teams need to design cheers for their fans and are then prompted to use them during a game! I’ve seen it in Minnesota, New Orleans, Arizona and St. Louis. Whereas places like Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, New England, New York, etc. you would never see something like that. I guess fans on the east coast don’t need prompting…or domes lol.

    ——————–
    Funny, I must have imagined that whole piece on the pregame about the Steelers playing the song Renegade to prompt reaction from the fans. Guess that whole Sweet Caroline thing at Bosox games is a hoax as well. Don’t pretend East Coast teams don’t do the same things. Just because you might be more used to them doesn’t mean they aren’t the same thing you are trying to mock.

  25. jquaste says:
    January 18, 2018 at 9:28 am

    ___________

    I guess you haven’t been to Philadelphia lately.

    Fly Eagles Fly!
    On the road to victory!
    Fly Eagles Fly!
    Score a touchdown!
    1, 2, 3!
    Hit’em low!
    Hit’em high!
    And watch our Eagles Fly!
    On the road to victory!

  27. I’m just glad we won’t have to listen to that annoying horn that they use during Vikings home games.

    Should be a good game. The teams are pretty evenly matched.

  28. eaglesmaina says:
    January 18, 2018 at 9:26 am

    Can’t be too careful on these 50 degree days!
    It was in the 20’s last week, and for the record this is one of the best turfs your team will play on outdoors. It’s been well documented by other players.
    You should be more worried that our DC won’t wait until the second half to turn up the blitzes on Keenum
    ))))))))))))))))))))
    Like 20 degrees is so cold for these guys that live in Minneapolis. And the Vikings know about Schwartz they beat his team regularly when he was a HC for the Lions.

  29. Eagles constantly are at the top of the ranks of best natural field. The grass has been perfect all year. That is until last week when going against really shifty backs n Julio Jones, a game where the Eagles planned to run up the middle n throw short passes. Lol not a coincidence. The grounds crew did an amazing job last week and im sure theyll have something cooked up Sunday.

  30. Hmmm…Vikings coach talking about shoes and the last time he went to the Super Bowl in 1995.

    If the same articles came out about Pederson being focused on topics like that, I guarantee you Vikings fans would be *roasting* him. But the almight Zim is exempt from such criticisms because, you know, he talks tough or something.

