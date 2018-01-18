Vikings mindful of shoe selection in Philadelphia

Getty Images

In addition to watching tape of the Eagles offense and defense, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer has shown his team clips of another thing to keep in mind when they get to Philadelphia for Sunday’s game.

Zimmer showed clips of players slipping on the field during the Eagles’ victory over the Falcons so that they are aware of the need to make sure they’re wearing the right shoes this weekend. Wide receiver Adam Thielen said the Vikings have an “amazing equipment staff” that will be out there with them before the game making sure that everyone is making the right choice in footwear.

“You know, we play in those field conditions a lot — at Green Bay, Chicago, there’s other places where we’ve played that isn’t the best footing, so you just have to make sure you’re using the right cleats and make sure that you go out there in pregame and figure out what’s going to be the best,” Thielen said, via the team’s website. “You don’t really have concerns, you just kind of play it out and see what happens.”

As Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones illustrated in the fourth quarter of last weekend’s game, an ill-timed slip can have a big impact on a game so it’s no surprise that the Vikings are doing everything they can to ensure they don’t have any of them.