Whatever happened to Jim Schwartz as a Giants’ coaching candidate?

As the coaching carousel began to spin, Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz emerged as an early favorite for the job. But then the Giants didn’t promptly request permission during the bye week to interview Schwartz. Then, after PFT pointed out that the Giants hadn’t requested permission to interview Schwartz, they did.

Then, the Giants didn’t interview Schwartz during the bye week. Then, a report surfaced of three finalists for the job, and the list didn’t include Schwartz. Then, when two of the three finalists (Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia) became linked to other jobs, Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur became the default first choice.

Setting aside (for now) the practical consequences of allowing the narrative to unwind in a way that makes Shurmur look like the third choice, what happened to the candidacy of the man who initially was seen as the first choice?

No one seems to know the truth. At a minimum, an interview of Schwartz would make sense, given that it would have provided an opportunity to pick his brain about Philly’s personnel and schemes. And hiring Schwartz would clearly hurt a division rival, which then would need a new leader of its defense.

If Schwartz and the Eagles beat the Vikings on Sunday in the NFC Championship, Shurmur presumably will get the job. But if Shurmur and the Vikings win, Shurmur can’t be hired for at least two more weeks. Would that then create an opening for Schwartz?

It’s not clear which of the two would be the better candidate for the Giants job. Shurmur coached the Browns for two years, leading them to a 9-23 record. Schwartz made it five years with the Lions, with a 29-51 regular-season record. Taking away the 2-14 season that came in his first year (one season after Detroit was 0-16), Schwartz was 27-37.

Regardless, the Giants seem to have no interest in a guy who should be at least as interesting to them as Shurmur is. The fact that they had enough interest to request permission to interview Schwartz but then to not follow through with it serves only to heighten the sense of mystery that hovers over his connection to the job.

  2. I think the Giants are looking for an offensive coach, they will definitely draft a QB and will want someone who is a QB guru. Schwartz is a great DC but he doesn’t fit the bill.

  4. Mara happened.

    NO WAY an undisciplined (The whole Lions penalty machine) hot head, with who did nothing with a franchise QB deserves a 2nd chance without a few years to prove he was at fault. Maybe he does realize it now. Maybe not. People adapt but true change is rare.

    Maybe he has changed but I could coach that D in Philly.

    Lifelong Giant fan and I was positive from day 1 there was a zero chance of him becoming a Giant. Mara has this horse dignity, privileged protocol, air about him (trust funder) and there was never a chance a street brawler like Scwartz was getting a chance here. None.

  6. Its simple, fan rebellion. Go look at twitter Giants fans hated the idea of Schwartz. They were asking for Shumur or lol Belichick. A lot of it had to do with the make believe notion of the Giants way. Fans said the way Schwartz acts would keep the Giants as kind of a mess n joke like theyve been the last 2 years. Ownership heard that n pulled back.

    Which was dumb. Schwartz always has a top 5 D n if the Giants had that then all the outside noise would be ignored. But they listened to there fans. Another Eagles win over the Giants. Whats that? Like 10 in a row?

  7. schwartz is the new wade phillips/ gregg williams. great d coordinators, not head coach material. coincidentally, detroit will find that out about patricia as well.

  8. I think Schwartz should stay at least one more season. If the Eagles are fortunate enough to get to the Super Bowl riding his defenses back, then his resume only gets stronger. He should take a shot at another run next season with an even better defense. This will give him the flexibility to choose his next job not have to wait for an offer.

  9. Schwartz had/has behavoirs and interpersonal issues that will prevent him from ever being hired as a head coach again. He’s simply not HC material and never will be.

  10. Schwartz wants to stay a part of the Dream Team and make a lot less money. Kind of how all free agents want to play for the Eagles at vet minimum just to be part of the wonderful situation they have there.

