What’s next for Todd Haley?

On Tuesday, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said a whole lot of nothing regarding the future of offensive coordinator Todd Haley. (Apparently, reporters didn’t ask for non-coachspeak.) On Wednesday, the Steelers admitted that Haley’s future in Pittsburgh is nothing.

It’s not a surprise. Haley’s contract was expiring, and the Steelers had made no move to extend it. And Haley’s name had never come up as potentially being lured away by another team to serve as offensive coordinator.

Even without considering the bizarre Haley-fell-down-actually-he-was-shoved-to-the-ground-and-suffered-a-shattered-pelvis incident from New Year’s Eve, Haley doesn’t enjoy much positive buzz in NFL circles. He had the keys to one of the most potent offenses in football for the past six years, but his name rarely comes up as a potential candidate for a second head-coaching job.

Now that he’s free and clear to be hired by any other team, will he be? Chances are that the insular network of friendships and families that churns the same names through various NFL locker rooms will result in someone making a call to someone about doing someone a favor by giving a certain someone named Todd Haley another chance to coach.

Still, the fact that he isn’t automatically being scooped up by another team or even linked to one, given the quality of the offense he’s been coordinating, seems unusual. But maybe it shouldn’t.

Although Tomlin ultimately is responsible for the various situational-football flaws that the Steelers demonstrated both against the Patriots in December and the Jaguars on Sunday, Haley is the one whose fingerprints primarily are on the lack of a detailed and organized plan of attack when the game is on the line, the offense is in the red zone, and the clock is a major factor.

So maybe, for the same reasons that some are arguing Tomlin should be doing a lot more with the team he has, it’s fair to say Haley should have done a lot more with the offense he had.

Which could make it even harder for Haley, shoved again for the second time in less than a month, to land on his feet.