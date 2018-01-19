Adam Thielen is questionable for Sunday

Posted by Mike Florio on January 19, 2018, 1:23 PM EST
The Vikings have an unexpected source of injury anxiety as they enter the NFC title game against the Eagles.

Coach Mike Zimmer told reporters on Friday that receiver Adam Thielen is questionable, with a lower back injury.

Thielen didn’t practice on Wednesday, and he was limited in practice on Friday.

The questionable category became in 2016 a broad one, encompassing essentially anything less than a 100-percent chance of playing, all the way down to 50-50. The next question will be whether Thielen travels to Philadelphia with his teammates.

He has said he’ll be fine, and there’s a chance that the Vikings are simply engaged in a little gamesmanship. If, for some reason, Thielen can’t play, lesser-used pass-catchers like Laquon Treadwell and Michael Floyd would become more important to the offense. Also, underrated slot receiver Jarius Wright would take on greater significance.

9 responses to “Adam Thielen is questionable for Sunday

  2. If he cannot play OR is limited Sunday, that is a 7 point swing. Not looking really good for the Vikings unless Wright really steps up or an even longer shot Treadwell does.
    This is very important because instead of a 3.5 point Vikings spread, it becomes a 3.5 Eagles spread!
    But This IS the Vikings year!
    SKOL!

  4. Jeez, with all of these “injury” updates coming out a player at a time, why don’t teams just flat out say that ALL of their players are questionable for the game this weekend and end it.

    Or, to put it Florio speak – all players will play this weekend, unless they don’t.

  5. No Thielen would be a huge loss, not only production but it would also make it easier to defend Diggs. I hope he gets better.

    Vikings can win without Thielen, but it would be a lot harder.

  7. If Thielen can’t go on Sunday, I would expect to see Floyd get most of the snaps. He’s faster than Treadwell and closer to the type of receiver that Thielen is.

    Hate to see this as a Viking fan. Thielen is a game-changer, and not having him could make the difference. Then again, Floyd is pretty good is his own right, and has been waiting for a chance to prove himself. We’ll see.

  8. Getting rid of the probable tag was done solely for gambling… can’t figure out any other reason than to help out the odds makers while keeping average fans in the dark.

