Adam Thielen is questionable for Sunday

Getty Images

The Vikings have an unexpected source of injury anxiety as they enter the NFC title game against the Eagles.

Coach Mike Zimmer told reporters on Friday that receiver Adam Thielen is questionable, with a lower back injury.

Thielen didn’t practice on Wednesday, and he was limited in practice on Friday.

The questionable category became in 2016 a broad one, encompassing essentially anything less than a 100-percent chance of playing, all the way down to 50-50. The next question will be whether Thielen travels to Philadelphia with his teammates.

He has said he’ll be fine, and there’s a chance that the Vikings are simply engaged in a little gamesmanship. If, for some reason, Thielen can’t play, lesser-used pass-catchers like Laquon Treadwell and Michael Floyd would become more important to the offense. Also, underrated slot receiver Jarius Wright would take on greater significance.