Andrew Sendejo still in concussion protocol, but Vikings are optimistic

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 19, 2018, 1:25 PM EST
Vikings safety Andrew Sendejo is still not cleared from the NFL’s concussion protocol, but the team is optimistic that he will be cleared in time to play on Sunday in Philadelphia.

Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer said today that Sendejo has made progress and has a good chance of getting cleared. He will be examined again today.

Sendejo showed his importance to the Vikings with his absence after suffering the concussion against the Saints: At the time he suffered his concussion on Sunday, the Vikings were leading the Saints 17-0 with just over a minute left in the third quarter. In the next 13 minutes the Saints’ offense scored three touchdowns to take the lead.

The Vikings have complained that the block from Saints receiver Michael Thomas that gave Sendejo a concussion was a cheap shot.

6 responses to “Andrew Sendejo still in concussion protocol, but Vikings are optimistic

  2. It was NOT a cheap shot. Thomas was running his route and looking back at Brees. Sendejo was in coverage and watching his man. Thomas turned his head just in time to protect himself. Sendejo did not turn his head and he saw stars. There was no intent involved. It was correct to pick up the play.

    If we’re going to expect flags, ejections, and fines for pick plays, rub routes, natural picks, crossing routes, whatever name dujour we’re giving them … prepare for an unbearable game to watch.

  3. I’ve always felt that Sendejo was good but not great. His backup, Harris, is pretty darn good. I don’t think you lose that much without him.
    Losing the lead on Sunday was more due to 1) a blocked punt and 2) a bad interception thrown by Keenum. Give Drew Brees a short field, and he will hurt you.

  5. thebigkuhuna says:
    January 19, 2018 at 1:39 pm
    Part of the reason that the Vikings defense is what it is this year is because they have not had many injuries. He is a big part of that group

    ———————————————

    While health has helped, several of the key players have played banged up all year. Ev is battling some foot issues, a few others have some injuries but are fighting through them. Anthony Harris will be fine in Dejo’s absence if needed he is a better than average back up, and with a week to prep will be fine. This D has depth at every position they were built to handle injuries at most positions.

  6. robf2010 says:
    January 19, 2018 at 1:48 pm
    ———————————————————–

    Watch the tape, pics/rubs shouldn’t lead to an ejection, but helmet to helmet contact should! Thomas ran his route right at the safety which is fine but he HAS to avoid the helmet to helmet contact simple as that.

