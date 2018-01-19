Andrew Sendejo still in concussion protocol, but Vikings are optimistic

Getty Images

Vikings safety Andrew Sendejo is still not cleared from the NFL’s concussion protocol, but the team is optimistic that he will be cleared in time to play on Sunday in Philadelphia.

Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer said today that Sendejo has made progress and has a good chance of getting cleared. He will be examined again today.

Sendejo showed his importance to the Vikings with his absence after suffering the concussion against the Saints: At the time he suffered his concussion on Sunday, the Vikings were leading the Saints 17-0 with just over a minute left in the third quarter. In the next 13 minutes the Saints’ offense scored three touchdowns to take the lead.

The Vikings have complained that the block from Saints receiver Michael Thomas that gave Sendejo a concussion was a cheap shot.