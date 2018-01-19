Baker Mayfield: “I will play anywhere that gives me a chance”

Getty Images

After raising some eyebrows with a social media comment indicating he wants the Dolphins to draft him, Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield clarified that he will play for anyone.

“Everybody can relax, I will play anywhere that gives me a chance. I’m not picky, I will go anywhere and strive to uplift a franchise and win ball games,” Mayfield wrote on Twitter.

So why did Mayfield write “Get Me to Miami”? He says he was directing it at form Oklahoma receiver Kenny Stills, who is now a Dolphin.

“I commented about playing for Miami because I was talking to a former Sooner in Kenny Stills,” Mayfield said.

But is there a chance Mayfield could be a Dolphin? Despite the presence of Ryan Tannehill, the Miami Herald reports that the Dolphins are open to drafting a quarterback in the first round. So it’s not impossible. Just not something Mayfield can force with social media comments.