Bill Belichick is typically tight-lipped on Tom Brady’s hand

Getty Images

Patriots coach Bill Belichick faced questions about quarterback Tom Brady‘s injured right hand, and Belichick was exactly as forthcoming as you’d expect him to be.

Faced with an initial question about whether the Patriots could bring in a third quarterback behind Brady and Brian Hoyer, Belichick turned the focus to Jacksonville.

“We’re going to get ready for Jacksonville, do the best that we can, make the best decisions for the team that we can. That’s what we’re going to do,” Belichick said.

Asked how Brady’s status complicates the game plan, Belichick said, “I don’t know.” Asked a follow-up along similar lines, Belichick said, “I don’t know. We’ll see.”

Asked about Hoyer, Belichick answered in platitudes.

“Brian does a great job for us. Works hard, practices hard, does a good job,” Belichick said.

Asked more about the quarterback position, Belichick said more about the Jaguars.

“We’re going to continue to get ready for Jacksonville,” Belichick said.

Maybe if reporters keep asking, some day Belichick will answer an injury question with a detailed medical report. That day was not today.