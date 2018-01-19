Bruce Arians would have interest in joining Monday Night Football

Getty Images

Bruce Arians has had his name floated about as a potential replacement for Jon Gruden as an analyst on ESPN’s Monday Night Football. The former Cardinals coach seems perfect for the job, other than, of course, for the possible need for a seven-second delay.

Arians said he would have interest in the job, calling it the “dream job.”

“Oh gosh, I’d be interested,” Arians said, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. “I don’t think they’re interested in me. But that would be like the dream job, especially working with someone as good as Sean [McDonough]. That’d be fun. That’s obviously a home run.”

Arians wants to stay involved in the game by working in the media, and prefers television, either in the studio or in the booth, over a radio job. It appears he will get that chance, even if it’s not at ESPN.

Arians, 65, said he has met with Fox and the NFL Network and will meet with CBS in early February.

“I want to be part of the game,” Arians said. “When you’re doing games, you do a lot of traveling — good, bad, indifferent. You’re in the locker room; you’re doing production meetings with players and coaches. In a studio, you get a broader perspective, maybe you can tell more stories. I’m probably a better storyteller.”