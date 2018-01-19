Cardinals’ coaching search will extend into next week

Getty Images

The Cardinals conducted second interviews with Falcons special teams coordinator Keith Armstrong and Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks on Friday. They will meet with Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo and Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores next week, Mike Jureki of Arizona Sports Station 98.7 reports.

Cardinals defensive coordinator James Bettcher remains a candidate but won’t get a second interview since the team already has a relationship with him.

The Cardinals and Titans are the only teams still conducting searches, and Wilks interviewed with Tennessee on Thursday.

The Lions, Giants and Colts all have agreements with coaches whose teams remain in the playoffs.

The Cardinals are seeking to replace Bruce Arians, who retired after the season.