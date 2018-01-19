Dannell Ellerbe questionable for Eagles on Sunday

Getty Images

The Eagles have some important players on injured reserve, but the active roster is in good shape health-wise heading into the NFC Championship Game.

Linebacker Dannell Ellerbe is listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury, but no one else on the 53-man roster received an injury designation for Sunday’s game against the Vikings. Ellerbe was also listed as questionable last week, but made the start against the Falcons and recorded two tackles.

Linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill and cornerback Sidney Jones were the only other players to appear on the injury report during the week, but both were full participants on Friday. Jones was inactive against Atlanta after making his NFL debut in Week 17 of the regular season.

The biggest injury issues on the Vikings side are wide receiver Adam Thielen and safety Andrew Sendejo, who are both listed as questionable after participating in practice on Friday.