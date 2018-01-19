Darren Perry could remain on Packers coaching staff

Getty Images

Despite an interview with the Houston Texans this week, Darren Perry could remain a member of the Green Bay Packers coaching staff.

According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, Perry has yet to make a decision on his coaching future.

Perry has served as the Packers’ safeties coach since 2009 and remains under contract in Green Bay. Perry interviewed for the defensive backs coach job in Houston vacated by the firing of John Butler earlier this month.

Since Perry is under contract, the Packers can deny him from interviewing for any position that isn’t a head coaching job. Green Bay will have a new defensive coordinator next season in Mike Pettine. Perry’s tenure with Green Bay has mirrored that of Dom Capers, who was let go as the team’s defensive coordinator after the season.