Dave Gettleman had a “great conversation” with Eli Manning

Getty Images

When Dave Gettleman was introduced as the Giants’ new General Manager in late December, he said at a press conference that he planned to keep moving forward with quarterback Eli Manning despite a rancid 2017 season for the team.

Gettleman also said that he’d need to watch every snap from last season before making a final call and that he planned to meet with Manning, who is one of three players still on the team from Gettleman’s first stint with the Giants. That meeting has taken place.

“We had a great conversation and everything went well,” Gettleman said, via the New York Post.

Gettleman would not go into details about the conversation or whether his film work has led to any different conclusion about what to do at quarterback this offseason. Expected head coach Pat Shurmur likely also has some views about who he wants to run the offense, so there could still be a change in plans at some point.

Even if Manning stays put, Gettleman will have to decide about using the No. 2 overall pick on a quarterback to groom as the heir to a 37-year-old with cap numbers north of $22 million the next two years.