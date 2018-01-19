Derrius Guice goes with music agency for representation

Posted by Charean Williams on January 19, 2018, 4:27 PM EST
Getty Images

Former LSU running back Derrius Guice became the first NFL client to sign with Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE), one of the biggest names in music representation, Darren Rovell of ESPN reports.

TDE, which represents Kendrick Lamar, SZA, ScHoolboy Q and Jay Rock, announced Friday it is opening a sports division.

“They were the first guys who came to me, just like LSU was the first school to offer me a scholarship,” Guice said, via Rovell. “I didn’t forget that.”

Veteran agent Fadde Mikhail will lead the Los Angeles-based sports division of the company, which was founded by Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith in 2004. TDE currently represents eight artists.

Former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley also went with a non-traditional agency, signing with Jay Z’s Roc Nation Sports. Roc Nation also represents NFL running backs Leonard Fournette and Todd Gurley. Jay Z launched his agency in 2013.

9 responses to “Derrius Guice goes with music agency for representation

  1. “They were the first guys who came to me, just like LSU was the first school to offer me a scholarship,” Guice said, via Rovell. “I didn’t forget that.”
    _______

    He sounds pretty easy. I think the ladies will be falling over themselves to be the first to propose before he signs his contract.

  3. “Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE), one of the biggest names in music representation”

    Uh no, not even vaguely close to being “one of the biggest names in music representation”

  4. Actually, it is one of the biggest names in music representation and boasts some of the biggest artists in music right now. Top Dog’s known for his business acumen, so to suggest this wasn’t a good decision would prove a lack of knowledge on the subject. Be merry.

  6. LOL… if I only I could have put on a Suit and been there first; I could have been his Agent. Oh well, back to working 50-60 hours a week and being a plain ol’ NFL Fan.

  7. Agent representation for rookie contracts aren’t really necessary, as those contracts are slated and pre-negotiated (with only a few details needing agreement). Where representation is important is with off-the-field activities, such as endorsements and promotion. This makes more sense to go with someone in the entertainment industry, who probably has a better understanding of mass marketing beyond just a sports audience.

  8. “not even vaguely close to being “one of the biggest names in music representation”.”

    Well, that opinion depends upon one’s experience. If all one knows about music is what is played on the 700 Club then no, one probably doesn’t think much of Top Dawg.

