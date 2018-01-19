Derrius Guice goes with music agency for representation

Getty Images

Former LSU running back Derrius Guice became the first NFL client to sign with Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE), one of the biggest names in music representation, Darren Rovell of ESPN reports.

TDE, which represents Kendrick Lamar, SZA, ScHoolboy Q and Jay Rock, announced Friday it is opening a sports division.

“They were the first guys who came to me, just like LSU was the first school to offer me a scholarship,” Guice said, via Rovell. “I didn’t forget that.”

Veteran agent Fadde Mikhail will lead the Los Angeles-based sports division of the company, which was founded by Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith in 2004. TDE currently represents eight artists.

Former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley also went with a non-traditional agency, signing with Jay Z’s Roc Nation Sports. Roc Nation also represents NFL running backs Leonard Fournette and Todd Gurley. Jay Z launched his agency in 2013.