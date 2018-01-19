Devonta Freeman, Julio Jones won’t need offseason surgeries

Getty Images

Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman was uncertain if he’d need surgery to address a sprained MCL and PCL in his knee after the team’s season came to an end last Saturday in Philadelphia.

According to Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com, Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said Thursday that neither Freeman or wide receiver Julio Jones would need surgeries to address their various injuries this offseason.

Jones pulled out of the Pro Bowl due to injury. He had dealt with a myriad of ailments throughout the season and had been limited late in the year with ankle and rib injuries.

Freeman was injured in Atlanta’s finale regular season game against the Carolina Panthers but still played in both of Atlanta’s playoff games against the Eagles and Los Angeles Rams.