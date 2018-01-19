Dolphins announce changes to coaching staff

Getty Images

The Dolphins made their coaching changes official, with an announcement of the moves.

Miami confirmed it has hired Dowell Loggains as offensive coordinator and Jeremiah Washburn as offensive line coach.

Three members of the staff have changed job titles with Shawn Jefferson becoming assistant head coach/offense, Ben Johnson the wide receivers coach and Clyde Christensen the director of football and player development.

The team did not retain defensive backs coach Lou Anarumo, running backs coach Danny Barrett and defensive line coach Terrell Williams.