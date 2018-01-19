Dolphins move Clyde Christensen to director of football and player development

Getty Images

The Dolphins will keep former offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen after Dowell Loggains replaced him in that role. Christensen will stay on as the director of football and player development, according to the Miami Herald.

Christensen, 61, spent the past two years as the team’s offensive coordinator. He previously was a coordinator for one season in Tampa Bay and three years in Indianapolis.

The Dolphins made two other coaching moves, via the Herald, promoting Ben Johnson to wide receivers coach and moving receivers coach Shawn Jefferson to assistant head coach/offense.

Johnson previously served as the team’s assistant receivers coach. Jefferson spent the past two seasons coaching the team’s receivers.