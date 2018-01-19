Drew Bledsoe will be Patriots honorary captain this Sunday

Getty Images

The Patriots will be trying to make their eighth Super Bowl of the Bill Belichick/Tom Brady era on Sunday afternoon and thoughts of their first trip will be in the air.

New England was on the road for the AFC Championship Game that year and they had to turn to a backup quarterback after Tom Brady injured his ankle in the first half of the game. Drew Bledsoe, who had been supplanted as the starter by Brady early in the season, came into the game and went 10-of-21 for 102 yards and a touchdown in the 24-17 victory over the Steelers.

The Patriots announced on Friday that Bledsoe will serve as an honorary captain for this year’s AFC Championship Game. That should bring up some bad memories for the Jaguars as well. Bledsoe piloted the Patriots to an AFC title over the Jaguars in a 20-6 win in January 1997.

Brady has been dealing with a right hand injury this week, but Bledsoe’s status as honorary captain means that Brian Hoyer would step in if there’s a need to go to the bench this time around.