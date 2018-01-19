Eagles re-sodded the middle of their field this week

Getty Images

After multiple players slipped during last week’s Falcons-Eagles game in Philadelphia, the middle section of the grass at Lincoln Financial Field was re-sodded this week.

The Eagles replaced a long stretch of grass from goal line to goal line, between the numbers. They believe the field will be perfect for the NFC Championship Game.

“The field is in great shape,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said, via Sal Paolantonio of ESPN.

Just to be safe, the Vikings are bringing in multiple types of cleats and players will decide which shoes to wear after pregame warmups. But from all indications the Eagles are confident that field conditions will not be an issue.