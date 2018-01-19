Facebook decides not to submit TNF bid

Getty Images

The four three-letter networks have submitted bids for Thursday Night Football. The eight-letter social-media giant won’t be.

Bloomberg.com reports that Facebook won’t be submitting a bid for streaming rights for the mid-week package.

Twitter had the rights to stream 10 games in 2016, reportedly at $1 million per game. Amazon, per some reports, spent five times that amount to stream 10 games in 2017; PFT has heard that the amount paid by Amazon was overstated.

In the past, Facebook has secured rights to Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, college football, and European soccer.

The NFL hopes to announce its broadcast partnership for TNF either in the week before or the week after the Super Bowl.