Falcons think it’s realistic to keep Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman

Getty Images

The Falcons have set a contract extension for quarterback Matt Ryan as their top priority this offseason, but he isn’t the only offensive player who is entering the final year of his current deal.

Running back Tevin Coleman‘s rookie contract will be up after the 2018 season and there’s a question about whether the Falcons can re-sign him after giving Devonta Freeman a five-year, $41.25 million extension last summer. During a press conference on Thursday, Falcons General Manager Thomas Dimitroff said he thinks the team can work it out.

“I believe you could realistically do it,” Dimitroff said, via the team’s website. “I think, again, it comes back to an earlier question when you’re talking about looking at all the different spots on the roster and what you can do to create the space.”

Freeman and Coleman combined for 2,109 yards from scrimmage and 16 touchdowns during the 2017 regular season and the double-barreled backfield has been an essential part of their offense the last two years. The appeal of keeping that in order is obvious, but the money may be an issue if other teams see Coleman as a fit for the top line on the depth chart in 2019 and beyond.