Former Giant Derrick Ward accused of threatening to kill wife

Getty Images

Former Giant Derrick Ward has been accused to assaulting his wife and threatening to kill her, according to a report from TMZ.

Naomi Lee Allen-Ward has reportedly filed a restraining order against the former NFL running back, citing physical, verbal, and emotional abuse.

The documents outline allegations of threats, but said the physical outbursts have become more common over the last year. Allen-Ward claimed he “shoves her, punches walls, breaks objects,” and will do so in front of their children.

The restraining order requires him to stay 100 yards away from her or their children.

Ward was a part of the Giants Super Bowl XLII championship team, and played five seasons with the Giants. He also spent time with the Jets, Buccaneers and Texans.