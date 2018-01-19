Friday morning one-liners

Getty Images

There are a variety of quarterback options for the Bills to explore this offseason.

Clemson LB Dorian O’Daniel could interest the Dolphins.

Patriots RB James White called the Jaguars defense the best the Patriots have faced this year.

The Jets are set to have plenty of spending money this offseason.

Three Ravens players will be showing off non-football talents on an upcoming CBS show.

Three things the Bengals can do to improve their chances of success in 2018.

Will Wyoming QB Josh Allen be the Browns’ choice with the first overall pick?

TE Vance McDonald hopes to return to the Steelers for the 2018 season.

The Texans have some secondary issues to address.

The Colts hope Josh McDaniels has learned from his first head coaching stint.

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone got a game plan suggestion from an unexpected place.

An argument for the Titans hiring a defensive-minded head coach.

The Broncos need to answer some questions about their wide receiver group.

A five-step plan to fix what’s wrong with the Chiefs.

A look at all the potential Chargers free agents.

Examining the backgrounds of the new Raiders assistant coaches.

Roger Staubach has high hopes for the 2018 Cowboys.

Stefon Diggs thinks Pat Shurmur’s arrival will be a good thing for Giants WR Odell Beckham.

Eagles S Malcolm Jenkins had a new addition to his family this week.

The outcome of the Kirk Cousins situation will impact most other offseason decisions for the Redskins.

Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio sees room for improvement in 2018.

Former Lions LB Kyle Van Noy gives a good review of expected Lions head coach Matt Patricia.

Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine had some playoff success with the Jets.

Vikings DT Linval Joseph has made his vision of success a reality.

Changing offensive coordinators made for a rockier transition than the Falcons anticipated.

Panthers K Graham Gano has some snowman building skills.

Saints QB Drew Brees‘ sons will be put to work at the Pro Bowl.

Recapping Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin‘s rookie season.

An argument for Todd Haley as the next Cardinals head coach.

The Rams could try to add depth to the offensive line this offseason.

Musing about a contract that would work for the 49ers and QB Jimmy Garoppolo.

How will hiring Mike Solari as offensive line coach alter the Seahawks offense?