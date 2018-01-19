Fritz Pollard Alliance strongly disagrees with NFL clearing Raiders on Rooney Rule

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 19, 2018, 3:32 PM EST
The Fritz Pollard Alliance, which has served as a watchdog for diversity in the NFL, has ripped the league for allowing the Raiders to get away with two Rooney Rule interviews that are widely regarded as shams.

“We strongly disagree with the NFL’s conclusion that the Raiders did not violate the Rooney Rule,” the Fritz Pollard Alliance said in a statement. “We believe the facts overwhelmingly point in the other direction. In his enthusiasm to hire Jon Gruden, Raiders’ owner Mark Davis failed to fulfill his obligation under the Rule and should step forward and acknowledge he violated the Rule.”

The Raiders say they fulfilled the Rooney Rule because they interviewed two minorities, their own tight ends coach Bobby Johnson and USC offensive coordinator Tee Martin, before naming Jon Gruden their head coach. The NFL bought that explanation, but the Fritz Pollard Alliance says those interviews were meaningless.

“The NFL broke ground when it created the Rooney Rule, but it made the wrong call in refusing to penalize Mark Davis in this instance,” the statement said. “Davis crossed the line, and we are disappointed in the League’s decision. The Rooney Rule and all of the League’s equal opportunity efforts need to be strengthened. We have called for meetings with the League to ensure that a process like this never happens again.”

The Fritz Pollard Alliance has usually been open to accepting NFL teams’ explanations about interviewing minority candidates, but in this case, Raiders owner Mark Davis admitted he had an agreement with Gruden before Jack Del Rio was fired, which means the job was never really open. That’s where the Fritz Pollard Alliance says the Raiders crossed the line and the NFL should have stepped in.

33 responses to “Fritz Pollard Alliance strongly disagrees with NFL clearing Raiders on Rooney Rule

  5. Again, who really cares? The best person in the eyes of the ownership should get the job. Regardless of color. Does the Fritz Pollard alliance want a less successful coach to get the job?

  9. Maybe my white privilege is showing, but inst it better to hire the candidate you want and ignore the Rooney rule instead of flying a minority “candidate” across the country for a sham interview so you can hire the guy you wanted all along?

  11. Good grief…so they want to make an absolute horrible rule even worse! How about a merit based system…if the Steelers fired Mike Tomlin several teams would be hiring him immediately, and that’s ok because he is a minority but they can ignore everyone else? Still a bias rule one way or another. Minorities have been getting hired based on what they can do NOT because their skin color. Give it up and scrap the rule.

  13. “Raiders owner Mark Davis admitted he had an agreement with Gruden before Jack Del Rio was fired, which means the job was never really open.”
    —————-

    Where in the rulebook does it say a HC needs to be fired before a team goes out looking for a new one? What if Gruden had said “no” to the offer, and the Raiders wanted to fall back on JDR??

    And ask Greg Schiano how much unsigned contracts are worth – ZERO.

  15. Fritz Pollard going up against the team that broke barriers before they were required to be broken… good luck Fritz.

    One Nation

  16. If you’re interested in the spirit of the law, there was no job opening. If the Raiders couldn’t get Gruden, they were keeping Jack Del Rio.

    If you’re interested in the letter of the law, the Raiders interviewed 2 minority coaches before the Gruden hire was official.

    Even if you approve of the Rooney Rule (which I don’t), the only objections are people who view it as a chance make beat their chests for their cause.

  17. I think the time for the rule has come to an end. I will say though, since it is the current rule, I agree with the Fritz Pollard Alliance in this case. This rul is past its time but with its existence, I believe the Raiders did fail it.

    IMHO

  18. NFL owners paid for their teams and pay the salaries of the players,coaches, and team staff members…not Fritz Pollard. Owners hire who they want to hire. They hire the best qualified. What standard does Fritz Pollard use for qualified candidates?

  20. The Rooney Rule has the wrong idea… Head coaching hires are usually either former head coaches or current coordinators. Most of those options are probably white. If there aren’t many minority candidates being interviewed for head coaching positions, then try to aim at getting more minority coaches as offensive or defensive coordinators first.

  21. The NFL bought that explanation, but the Fritz Pollard Alliance says those interviews were meaningless
    ————————
    To fix this, you must have even more meaningless interviews!!!

  22. Update the rule. If the team has targeted a specific coach prior to interviewing him they can notify the league office and skip the Rooney rule. If a team is going to interview coaches for a true search then they have to follow it. Everyone wins because you have to be able to hire person X without a dog and pony show if you aren’t going to perform a search.

  24. Sure glad we have the FPA here to tell us how unfair the NFL is towards the race that makes up 70% of it’s players and 20% of it’s coaches….even though that race only makes up 11% of the population. Ridiculous.

  25. The Raiders didn’t violate the rule. The rule isn’t there to stop a team from hiring the guy they want. It’s there to give interview opportunities for minority coaches who otherwise may not have gotten them. In this case two coaches received that opportunity so the Rooney rule was followed.

  28. So if the Raiders hired a black coach in the same manner as they hired Gruden, would this Alliance have an issue that a white coach wasn’t interviewed? If the team already knew who they wanted to hire and weren’t going to have a vacancy at that position if they couldn’t get who they wanted.

  29. The rule doesn’t need to end. It needs to be enforced. The NFL has far been too much of a “good ole boys” network. I know several highly qualified individuals with the requisite backgrounds to be in front office positions. But it doesn’t stop there: The referee unions in the NFL and colleges have both had the same “good ole boys” network too. Diversity should not only be on the field but also in the offices. And it’s not just racial minorities…They need to include more women. And not just in the administrative positions.

  30. It’s that time of the year again to get the PR machine reved up.
    Time to renew the yearly membership.
    This is how the drive is kick started.

  32. djcohen15 says:
    January 19, 2018 at 3:47 pm
    Maybe my white privilege is showing, but inst it better to hire the candidate you want and ignore the Rooney rule instead of flying a minority “candidate” across the country for a sham interview so you can hire the guy you wanted all along?

    ——-

    They interviewed their own inside candidate and a USC coordinator….. not a cross country flight for either man…. but don’t let facts slow your outrage.

  33. ok Fritz,

    lets list the way the raiders discriminate:

    They hire the first black coach
    They hire the first hispainic coach
    They hire the first woman executive
    They currently have a black GM…..

