Jaleel Johnson readying for more snaps with Shamar Stephen out

The Vikings will not have reserve defensive tackle Shamar Stephen for Sunday’s game. The team ruled him out with a knee injury.

Tom Johnson and Linval Joseph played most of the snaps at defensive tackle last week anyway, but the Vikings may have to call on Jaleel Johnson for more snaps.

Johnson played only one defensive snap against the Saints and only 41 during the regular season, but Vikings coach Mike Zimmer insists Johnson is ready if they need him.

“I’m still working, and I’m still trying to show coach that I can go out and play and contribute to this W,” Johnson said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “I’m a little bit nervous. There are nerves. Once I’m out there, I can’t let that get to me. I’ve just got to go out and do what I do best.”

Johnson, a fourth-round pick last spring, played in five games in the regular season.