Jalen Ramsey drops more hints about the plan for covering Gronkowski

Getty Images

On Thursday, Jaguars defensive lineman Malik Jackson joked that he’ll be covering tight end Rob Gronkowski. While we know that won’t happen, we still don’t know who actually will be handling the most dangerous weapon on the New England offense.

Defensive coordinator Todd Wash provided a clue on Thursday, when he explained that the Jaguars won’t be changing their defensive scheme when it comes to covering Gronkowski. This suggests that, when he lines up as a tight end, they’ll cover him as a tight end and that, when he lines up as a receiver, they’ll cover him as a receiver.

In comments to the media on Friday, cornerback Jalen Ramsey dropped further hints about the possible inside/outside plan for covering Gronk.

“I’m a corner so I stay on the outside and do my thing, just do my part,” Ramsey told reporters. “Whatever my role is on the defense.”

If he’s staying on the outside, it means he won’t be moving to the inside. Unless, of course, he’s not being completely honest about the situation.

If the plan is to have Ramsey handle Gronk when he strays away from the tackle box, Ramsey provided this observation on Gronkowski: “He hasn’t played a corner like me before.”

So is the advantage that Ramsey would have come from size, length, what? “Everything,” Ramsey said.

The second-year corner has been willing to say anything and everything as it relates to pretty much anything. And it’s great to see a young player who is willing to speak his mind — as long as it doesn’t compromise the team’s greater goals.