Leonard Fournette was rear-ended by Steelers fans

Getty Images

The recent fender-bender involving Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette has a couple of footnotes. One is funny, one isn’t.

Fournette said the accident was caused by a car driven by a fan of the team the Jaguars had just beaten.

“[T]he funny thing is, it was Pittsburgh fans,” Fournette said, via Jarrett Bell of USA Today.

Here’s what isn’t funny. Fournette was driving a Mercedes-Maybach 6. Which isn’t cheap to repair.

“The bumper is like $50,000 by itself,” Fournette said. “So I don’t know what insurance they have, or who they are with.”

They may not have any insurance after this one. There’s also a chance they don’t have sufficient liability coverage to pay the bill, which would require Fournette to rely on his own so-called “underinsurance” coverage, a policy tweak that picks up the difference if whoever strikes your car doesn’t have enough insurance to ensure that the repairs will be made.