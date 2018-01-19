LSU running backs coach interviews with Browns

Getty Images

The Browns interviewed LSU assistant Tommy Robinson for their running backs position, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Robinson currently serves as the Tigers’ running backs coach, assistant head coach and recruiting coordinator.

He just completed his first season at LSU after spending the 2016 season at USC. Robinson has a long history coaching running backs in the college ranks, including at the University of Texas in 2014-15.

Robinson also spent six seasons in the NFL. He was the Cowboys’ offensive assistant/wide receivers/special teams from 1998-2000 and coached the Cardinals running backs in 2010-12.