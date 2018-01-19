Patriots may be wishing they had Jimmy Garoppolo right now

January 19, 2018
As the Patriots prepare for their seventh straight AFC title game, there are significant questions about quarterback Tom Brady‘s right hand. There are no questions about the identity of his right-hand man.

Brian Hoyer would play if Brady can’t, because Jimmy Garoppolo is long gone.

The ability to land Hoyer was a key part of the team’s in-season willingness to trade Garoppolo, since the Patriots needed someone who could play at an acceptable level if Brady can’t. Faced with the possibility that the Patriots will need Hoyer, it’s fair to ask whether they wish they had Garoppolo.

They’d never admit it if they do. Coach Bill Belichick never looks back; he always trudges forward. And he ultimately chose to trudge forward with Hoyer instead of Garoppolo, because Belichick saw no way to keep Brady and Garoppolo beyond the end of the current season.

The reality is that, if Brady can’t play on Sunday, the chances the season will end without a Super Bowl berth are considerably greater than they would have been, if they’d kept Garoppolo.

None of this matters if Brady is able to play and plays at a high level. But the Patriots aren’t going to volunteer that information. Indeed, if Brady weren’t able to play, this is exactly how the Patriots would be playing it, two days in advance.

  1. Bill never cries or worries about moves long done. He only concerns himself with who he has to work with for the current game. If its Hoyer I’m pretty sure he and Josh are capable of preparing him to play well.

  3. The “Patriot Way” just made a massive blunder. Franchise Qbs are either achieved by luck (Brady) or properly drafted and groomed (JG).
    In a year of two, the Pats will have neither…

  6. Easy Florio…next man up, if need be. Patriots aren’t the Steelers.

    This week started with the Pats winning comfortably. Over the last 5+ days the fans moving to Jacksonville’s side are growing by the day. Don’t think TB is listening to every hater out there.

    Wouldn’t be surprised one bit if New England hangs 50 on them.

  17. I’m guessing this is not serious at all but the Pats are playing it that way..

    Point spread dropped from 9.5 to 7.5…. hmmmm 7.5 too easy!

  18. Ahhhhh so glad this era is sitting at a party celebrating its swan song. Kinda like ‘Meet Joe Black’. The end is so close it will hit you right in the face if you aren’t paying attention.

  19. This will be the lead story on Monday after the Patriots and Brady are pancaked by the NFL’s most dangerous defense. Remember who managed to beat the Jags late in the season? Garoppolo. Of course, you won’t see the little hoodie talking about it. He’ll be running scared from the media and mumbling about moving on to Cincinnati.

  21. They did everything they could to keep him. Fans and teammates alike loved the guy and we wish him nothing but the best. The real story is that the Patriots had to take action to benefit the team overall in the face of the salary cap, which is designed to compel just this sort of outcome. Certain other teams I think we all know would instead have kept Jimmy on their sideline with a minimum contract and a stack of solid gold clipboards.

  harrisonhits2 says:
    January 19, 2018 at 12:04 pm
    Bill never cries or worries about moves long done. He only concerns himself with who he has to work with for the current game.
    ________________________________________________________________
    I hope your right because if you are not he's kicking his self constantly for making such a terrible move by trading away the NFL sack leader but don't worry you won't hear anything about all the dumb trades Belichick makes in the media.

  In Teddy We Trust says:
    January 19, 2018 at 12:08 pm
    Ranking of best quarterbacks available for championship Sunday:

    1. Tom Brady
    2. Case Keenum
    3. Sam Bradford
    4. Teddy Bridgewater
    5. Brian Hoyer
    6. Nick Foles
    7. Blake Bortles

    ____________

    Just need to correct your rankings:
    1. Tom Brady
    2. Tom Brady
    3. Tom Brady
    4. Tom Brady
    5. Tom Brady
    6. Case Keenum
    7. Sam Bradford
    8. Teddy Bridgewater
    9. Brian Hoyer
    10. Nick Foles
    11. Blake Bortles

  26. The worst case scenario for Sunday is not that Brady won’t play, but that he won’t be up to threading the needle and no one will yank him. Jaguars have already taken the long ball away from everybody. Well-written article recently said it’s White, Burkhead, Lewis and Develin that will move the chains on the Jags. Hoyer is perfectly competent to do that, Cassel style, for the one game. I’m far more concerned about Tommy throwing pick sixes and other assorted turnovers because he doesn’t have all the zing or accuracy.

  george1859 says:
    January 19, 2018 at 12:07 pm
    The “Patriot Way” just made a massive blunder. Franchise Qbs are either achieved by luck (Brady) or properly drafted and groomed (JG).
    In a year of two, the Pats will have neither…
    ———————————————-
    Somebody, anybody…please lay out a realistic scenario in which they could've kept Jimmy G, without just releasing Brady this off-season. Go ahead I'll be waiting

  In Teddy We Trust says:
    January 19, 2018 at 12:08 pm
    Ranking of best quarterbacks available for championship Sunday:

    1. Tom Brady
    2. Case Keenum
    3. Sam Bradford
    4. Teddy Bridgewater
    5. Brian Hoyer
    6. Nick Foles
    7. Blake Bortles

    ———–
    Teddy Bridgewater? LOL!!!!

  33. .
    The Patriots did loyal soldier, Jimmy G, and agent Don Yee a solid. By trading Garopollo when they did, they gave him a chance to showcase his wares with the 49ers for five games. Those five games put about 10 million dollars extra per year in Jimmy’s pocket. If he signs long term, the difference could be as high as 50-70 million. Players inside the locker room tend to notice those things.
    .

