PFT PM gets you ready for Championship Weekend

Come Sunday night, we’ll know the two teams who will square off in Super Bowl LII. For now, on Friday night, you can get fully prepared for the games that award the trophies that look like oversized Monopoly pieces.

To enjoy a monopoly (I did what you see there) of NFL information, listen to the Friday PFT PM podcast, which reviews the news of the day (include a take on the Le'Veon Bell situation) before looking closely at both games and then answering your Twitter questions.

Both PFT Live and PFT PM will return on Monday; until then, check PFT around the clock for all news and analysis relating to the AFC and NFC title games, along with everything else happening in and around the NFL.